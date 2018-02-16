Davit Tonoyan prioritizes involvement of private sector

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan spoke about the necessity of actively involving the capabilities of private sector in the process of disaster risk management.

In his speech at Russian Investment Forum in Sochi, Minister Tonoyan introduced draft Concept of the Involvement of Private Sector in Risk Management Processes, elaborated by the initiative of the Armenian MES.



As an example of state-private sector successful cooperation, Davit Tonoyan brought the advancement of the readiness of Zvartnots International Airport in face of possible emergency situations, as well as protection of private investments in sector of agriculture in case of hails.