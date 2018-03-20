564 views

Village of La Francophonie to be established in Yerevan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Village of La Francophonie is planned to be established at the center of Yerevan.

This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian at the opening of the session of the Committee on Political Affairs of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, which took place in Yerevan.

Touching upon hosting the Summit of La Francophonie on October 11-12 this year, Minister Nalbandian said that La Francophonie Economic Forum is among the most important events to be organized.

“From the point of boosting economic ties and improving the business environment, we attach special importance to uniting francophone initiatives and professional, institutional networks. We aim at establishing a network of francophone businessmen during the summit,” Edward Nalbandian said.
 
The main theme of the summit was confirmed to be “Living Together”.

“We are convinced that “Living Together”, respecting humanitarian values that we all share will help us contribute to strengthening ties between our societies and establishing peace and prosperity in francophone area,” Edward Nalbandian concluded.

