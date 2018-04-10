King’s College London recognizes the Araratian Baccalaureate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. King’s College London has added the Araratian Baccalaureate among the qualifications that are accepted for direct entry to undergraduate programs at the college.

King’s College London is one of top 25 universities in the world. Founded in 1829, King’s has over 29,600 students from some 150 countries at the moment.



The Araratian Baccalaureate (AB) is an internationally recognized Armenian-language educational program. The first schools (in Armenia and Artsakh) to offer the AB program are expected to welcome their first AB students on September 1, 2018.



The program is carried out along with the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia in collaboration with Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and the University College London (UCL) Institute of Education (IOE).