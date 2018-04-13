Teach For Armenia makes official entry to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Teach For Armenia teaching program has begun officially operating in Artsakh, founder and CEO Larisa Hovhannisian has told Mediamax.



“Since the first day of our work in Armenia, I wanted and dreamed sometimes to launch the Leadership Development Program in my homeland, Artsakh. We have been operating in Armenia successfully for four years and at the moment, we have over 50 partners and around 71 Fellows. Nevertheless, presence in Artsakh schools has always been a priority for us strategically, so today is an important day for our foundation. Four of our Fellows have been teaching in Artsakh since September 2017 and their number will grow. We would like to thank the President, Government and Ministry of Education and Science of Artsakh, as well as all who supported us and the people of Artsakh for the warm welcome and the interest towards our program,” said Larisa Hovhannisian.





