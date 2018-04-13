Teach For Armenia makes official entry to Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Teach For Armenia teaching program has begun officially operating in Artsakh, founder and CEO Larisa Hovhannisian has told Mediamax.
“Since the first day of our work in Armenia, I wanted and dreamed sometimes to launch the Leadership Development Program in my homeland, Artsakh. We have been operating in Armenia successfully for four years and at the moment, we have over 50 partners and around 71 Fellows. Nevertheless, presence in Artsakh schools has always been a priority for us strategically, so today is an important day for our foundation. Four of our Fellows have been teaching in Artsakh since September 2017 and their number will grow. We would like to thank the President, Government and Ministry of Education and Science of Artsakh, as well as all who supported us and the people of Artsakh for the warm welcome and the interest towards our program,” said Larisa Hovhannisian.
Minister of Education, Science and Sport of Artsakh Narine Aghabalyan has expressed the readiness to support the expansion of the program in Artsakh with any means possible.
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has received representatives of Teach For Armenia and attached importance to the program’s presence in the country, describing it as relevant and interesting.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.