Karekin II and Aram I: Dialogue is the best solution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I welcomed today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s call for discussion between the sides.
Karekin II and Aram I stated that “this is the only right and secure way of settling the situation and solving current issues.”
According to the Armenian presidential press service, Karekin II and Aram I noted that Armenia is facing a number of issues which demand immediate solutions, while the country needs to pass the process of real reforms involving all layers of the society, especially the youth.
Aram I also congratulated Armen Sarkissian on taking the position of the Armenian President.
“Being acquainted with your personality and years of activities, I am hopeful that you will justify the confidence that Armenian people have in you,” Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia remarked.
