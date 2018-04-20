470 views

Karekin II and Aram I: Dialogue is the best solution


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I welcomed today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s call for discussion between the sides.

Karekin II and Aram I stated that “this is the only right and secure way of settling the situation and solving current issues.”

Armenian Catholicoses urge protesters and authorities to hold talks


According to the Armenian presidential press service, Karekin II and Aram I noted that Armenia is facing a number of issues which demand immediate solutions, while the country needs to pass the process of real reforms involving all layers of the society, especially the youth.

Aram I also congratulated Armen Sarkissian on taking the position of the Armenian President.

“Being acquainted with your personality and years of activities, I am hopeful that you will justify the confidence that Armenian people have in you,” Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia remarked.

