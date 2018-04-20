Karekin II and Aram I: Dialogue is the best solution

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I welcomed today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s call for discussion between the sides.



Karekin II and Aram I stated that “this is the only right and secure way of settling the situation and solving current issues.”





