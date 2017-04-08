Vito and Allahverdi: A story of Artsakh and Azerbaijan heroes

Mediamax continues the Special File project, presenting little known or unknown details of some events.



A UN Mission was visiting Nagorno-Karabakh in 1992. Deputy Head of the Mission was Staffan de Mistura, who now works as UN Special Envoy for Syria.



The UN Mission was greeted by commander of Askeran defense region Vitaly Balasanyan from the Armenian side, and by commander of Aghdam Allahverdi Bagirov from the Azerbaijani side.



This video of the UN Mission’s visit features the noteworthy meeting and hand-shaking of Vitaly Balasanyan and Allahverdi Bagirov in the beginning.





From Asaf Guliyev’s archive



Vitaly Balasanyan told Mediamax about his friendship with Allahverdi Bagirov, which began before the war.



Vitaly Balasanyan, Artsakh Hero



He was born on March 5, 1959, in Askeran. In 1990, he was elected commander of Self-defense forces of Askeran. In 1991, he was elected deputy to the first Supreme Council of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In August of 1992, he was appointed commander of Askeran defense region of NKR Defense Army. In 1996-1998, he was commander of military formation; in 1998-1999, he served as Deputy Commander of NKR Defense Army, and from September of 1999, he worked as Deputy Defense Minister of NKR. In March of 2000, Vitaly Balasanyan was given the rank of Major General. In 2005-2016, he was Artsakh MP. In 2016, he was appointed Secretary of NKR National Security Council.



I was friends with his elder brother Malek. I managed a restaurant before the war. Malek managed a restaurant in Aghdam, so that’s how we met.



Artsakh Hero Vitaly Balasanyan

Allahverdi Bagirov

Allhaverdi Bagirov