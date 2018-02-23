Robert Carreau: Environmental Iron Man in Mining Industry

Robert Carreau, whose educational background is environmental studies, would never imagine that one day he would be working for a mining company and then move to a country, of which he had never heard before. Together with his wife the environmental scientist came to Armenia to work at Lydian Armenia’s Amulsar project for two years now.
With his education in environmental health 62-year-old Robert Carreau attaches special importance to healthy lifestyle and never misses a sport event even in Yerevan. Carreau has already participated in Ironman Triathlon for two times before and has taken part in half marathons in Yerevan.
Mediamax talked to Lydian International Vice President for Sustainability Robert Carreau on the interaction of environment and mining industry, healthy lifestyle, specifics of living in Armenia, as well as important values in life and work.
Education in environmental technologies and mining industry
I’m an outdoor enthusiast, somebody who likes the outdoors and nature, so protection of the environment seemed a good place to take my passion, my interests and put them into studies and eventually a job.
Originally I didn’t anticipate working for a mining company. Usually environmental people are against mining companies, as it’s believed that mining companies negatively influence the environment. However, I went to work for a mining company in 1979, because I realized that I could be a part of the solution, part of the change that would make mining better. It was a time when we were just learning about the pollution and related subject, and I was able to bring some expertise in the sphere.
Photo: Mediamax
Mining industry has significantly changed over the years. I never thought I would work for mining company, but once I got in I realized all the good aspects it brings, so I stayed.
Working with public and private sector
I have also worked with governmental structures, but I definitely prefer working in the private sector. For example, Lydian COO’s office is right next to mine and the Managing Director’s is two doors down. The three of us have enough authority to make changes in the company immediately, while in the government there is bureaucracy and other challenges at various levels. It’s more satisfying to be able to make a change when it’s required.
The most challenging environmental issues in mining today
Mining in the world has changed so much recently. One of the most challenging issues here is dealing with the legacy, the reputation from yesterday, because people remember what it used to be.
Let me give you some examples. When I was a young man growing up with my family, we would drive in the back of a station wagon and nobody would have seatbelts. There was no seatbelt and if you were drinking a coke, you would just throw the empty bottle out of the window, because you didn’t know any better. Mining industry is similar. 40 years ago we didn’t know that there were certain things which could have a lasting environmental impact and had to be managed. Now we know that you can’t pull rock out of the ground and pile it near the creek without putting special protective systems, because it will make a mess.
Photo: Mediamax
Armenia, as a post-Soviet country, is a good example, because Soviet mining used all the old methodology, which people still remember. Now some people say: you’re going to be one of these guys, you’re going to do the same thing.
North America, UK, Australia and Canada built their countries’ on mining and exploiting resources. Canada is a large mining country and a beautiful place, and we have wonderful parks, forests, lakes and rivers. So it is possible. The biggest challenge for me is getting people to forget what happened yesterday and to believe that the technology of today clean. Of course, there will be a visual impact while we are there. We will have a big open pit, we will take some rock and put it on the surface, but as soon as we finish we will cover and vegetate the area. The ground shape will be different, but the land use will be the same.
Specifics of work at Lydian
I am an environmental scientist and I’ve been working in mining since 1979. I received a phone call because I have a reputation after working for many years. Lydian was interested to see if I wanted to help out at the operation. I was retired at the moment, enjoying what I was doing. But that project sounded very interesting, so I came with my wife to see what it was like. The reason why I stayed is the belief of President and CEO, Howard Stevenson in this project and the fact that he is committed to exercise the good international standards and not compromise the environment or people's health and safety which is important for me.
Photo: Mediamax
I wasn’t going to come to a place that wasn’t providing responsible and modern mining. I thought I could add something here. I have a very competent and capable team. There are 39 people in the Sustainability group at Amulsar. All of these people are educated and willing to learn, so it is an opportunity for me to do some mentoring, some teaching.
My role here is looking after protection of the environment, engagement with the community (making sure that we are listening and cooperating), providing security of the operation and health and safety (the protection of our workers, their health and wellness). It’s natural for me because those are the values that I believe in.
I believe in the importance of healthy lifestyle; I have worked in the mining industry most of my professional life. I’m 62 and I still run marathons and do Ironman. I am very active, so looking after people’s health and wellness is something that I cherish. I’m an environmental scientist, and protection of the environment is a priority for me.
The first impression from Armenia
I was very pleasantly surprised when I came to Armenia. I didn’t know what to expect. Many people don’t even know where Armenia is and I have to tell you, I didn’t know either when I got the call.
I had an image of what I thought “post-Soviet” would look like. I was not expecting to see such a beautiful cosmopolitan city as Yerevan. We drove in from the airport, it was late at night. We came in Republic Square, the fountain is on, it’s July, Andrea Bocelli is singing ”Con Te Partiro” and all the buildings are lit up. It was a beautiful impression that we had from our first arrival. Then we had a few days to explore Yerevan. You have lots of wonderful places to visit. A university always makes difference in a town and you have several universities. The infrastructure is impressive. It’s safe, it’s clean, the people are friendly.
Yes, there are some issues, infrastructure development is still occurring and will continue to occur, but I was overall impressed and we really enjoyed our time here. The biggest things, as I mentioned, were the people. People have been very open and friendly, willing to help. (He pronounces a sentence in Armenian, “I am learning Armenian, I can speak it a little, but today I will speak in English.” – Mediamax). We learned the alphabet, the Armenian language, and the people were so appreciative. If we ask something in Armenian, people are so appreciative that you would take the time to learn the language.
Photo: Mediamax
I remember we were at a lawyer’s office one day and the door sign said ‘Notar’ in Armenian letters. My wife and I were sitting there and we read it out aloud, and the receptionist said, “Oh my goodness! You understand our language, that’s so good!” It was so interesting to see that people appreciate that we made an effort.
The specifics of Armenia in terms of mining industry
Mining can go only where there is a resource. It’s not like setting up a store or any other industry, you need to have the right “rock” (geology). As you know, Armenia is a land of rock. You have good mining resources, and that is able to attract investments. For an international company one of the big reources you have is your people. You have a population of very educated people here in Armenia. I have very competent people working for me. There are many on my staff that have very impressive credentials.
Coming to a jurisdiction where people are educated and interested in learning, and I would say, energetic is a big plus for investors. We think, “We’re going to need 700 people to operate our mine and we can easily find 700 intelligent, competent people here.” It is a big advantage for the country.
Photo: Lydian
The things that are going on with the Amulsar project are very unique, I think, anywhere in the world for a small project. There are a lot of big mining companies in the world and I worked for them, companies like Barrick, Newmont, Teck, Goldcorp, Kinross, but Lydian is a small company. However, it has chosen to hire experienced people like myself, all of the executives are generally people that have 30 years of experience.
Usually, when you’re starting with a little operation, you start slowly with your environmental and social programs. Amulsar started with big social and environmental programs and that’s important for me that I was associated with a mine that was going to open a 25,000ha national park. It is the first mine that I’ve worked with that has championed the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative in the country. We have an independent advisory panel comprising 5 international and 2 Armenian members that provide advice and influence on the mine. It’s very challenging, but very unique and more mining operations should do that. All those things make this very attractive to me and make me proud to be involved with the project. The work that Lydian does on biodiversity in critical habitat, many of the things that have been done now is leading other mines, other biodiversity experts, biologists and botanists because of the work we’re doing here. That’s what I would want to impress upon anyone learning about the project. This is something Armenians can be very proud of, because it will stand out amongst mines in the world as a prime example of how to do it right.
Family as the biggest accomplishment
I have four children and my oldest boy is 40 and my youngest boy is 36 now, and I have two girls in between. All of them are married, all of them have children, and I have 11 grandchildren. Family is most important to me, it is one of my biggest accomplishments. I have been building and operating mines all over the world, but the biggest accomplishment for me is my family. To be able to still be friends with my children, for them to be successful and happily married, for them to have good jobs - as a parent, a father, that is my most important role.
Photo: R. Carreau’s archive
When I do something, I think what my children’s reaction will be on that. I could never be dishonest, because my kids would read a newspaper and see what I am doing and ask, “Dad, is this, you?”
Photo: R. Carreau’s archive
Being honest and transparent, telling people what the impacts will be is very important to me. I would never be involved in something which would negatively impact somebody’s health or life. If there is impact, I won’t be dishonest and say that there will be none. I’ll say that there will be an acceptable level of influence, we will change the landscape, for one. Any large infrastructure project has impact. If you build a road, there is an impact. But it is possible to manage it in modern mining, in a way that it doesn’t compromise people’s well-being in any way. I have worked in mines that have done it right and I can see it being done successfully at Amulsar.
Sport interests and Ironman Triathlon
Health is important to me. I have worked hard all my life and now it’s time to enjoy what I’ve done. If you’re not healthy, you can’t do that. I’d like to live to be 80 or 90 and be healthful, so I continue to exercise, enjoy the outdoors, even here in Armenia. First year that I came here, there were three of us in Lydian Armenia that ran the Yerevan Half Marathon.
Photo: Lydian
Then other people started to join. This year, when we went, there were 11 people from our company. It catches on, you make an impact. That’s important to me, it is something I love, and it is an important contribution you can make.
When I retired (in 2015), one of the first things I did, I immediately got on my bicycle. I retired on Friday and on Monday I flew out to the West Coast of Canada with my bicycle and I started a solo bike trip. I cycled down to Mexico, which was about 3,500km, camping along the way. Cycling is a wonderful way to connect with nature, to travel slowly, so I love cycling.
I’m a long-distance runner, I’ve run a lot of marathons, probably, 25 of them, including the Boston marathon, which you need to qualify for. I’ve done Ironman Triathlon (consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order and without a break-Mediamax).
I’ve always been active. I have a black belt in judo, I did gymnastics. I just enjoy being physically active. I met a woman that was similarly minded, my wife, so we enjoy these things together. And my children are very active too. If my example inspires some of my teammates here in Armenia, I consider it an important achievement.
Marie Taryan
Photos by Emin Aristakesyan
