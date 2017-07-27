Ms Kocharyan, taught by her students to enjoy every day

All children, regardless of where they were born, a well-developed city or a disadvantaged, socio-economically challenged village, have the right to attain an excellent education. Many of Armenia’s rural communities, however, face severe shortages of teachers for many years at a time. It is common to see one teacher teaching several subjects, where at times some subjects are left out of the curriculum entirely.



Teach For Armenia is a two-year leadership development program for graduates and top professionals who speak Armenian and are willing to change not only their lives but also the lives of children living in Armenia. After training at Summer Institute, an intensive and rigorous five-week training program for Teach For Armenia Fellows, the Fellows are being placed for two years in communities where there is a need for teachers. Fellows not only contribute to the development of children's personal growth and academic knowledge, but also to the development of the communities through extracurricular and community development projects.



Who are these young people who are not afraid of change and difficulties who leave their comfort zones for the greater good, all to inspire children to discover their talents and realize their dreams, while inspiring the future generations.



Through the support of VivaCell-MTS, Mediamax and Teach For Armenia have launched a new project to shed light on the work and life of Fellows serving students in the most undeserved communities of Armenia.



As a response to Inna’s “Hi” the residents of Koghes at first responded with hesitation “Do we know each other?” “I am your new teacher” – she introduced herself. And now everybody in Koghes community of Lori region knows Miss Kocharyan. “I don’t know who is from the village and who is not, it would be offensive for me if my neighbor or my student’s parent pass by without greeting me. And so I was greeting everybody I passed by”. Just like one of her students, earphones in her ears with a backpack and a huge smile Inna rushes to school every morning.



Photo: Vaghinak Ghazaryan/Mediamax

