New route network to be elaborated in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan Deputy Mayor Vahe Nikoyan met today with Richard Barley, Director of WYG International Limited project management and technical consultancy to discuss elaboration of a new route system in Armenia.

According to the announcement of Yerevan Municipality, a new route network, as well as integrated pricing and ticketing systems will be elaborated in compliance with the agreement, signed with the company.



“Current transportation system is not efficient. The results and achievements of the process, which we started in this direction about two years ago, however, are not enough for us. With the new advisor we anticipate that the improvements will soon come into force and start first and foremost with elaboration of the new route network. I would like to note that certain researches have been conducted, including those relating passenger traffic and current situation,” Vahe Vahe Nikoyan said.



According to him, the Municipality incorporates systemic improvements and anticipates an efficient network, which will be based on detailed research, excluding repeated routs.



“In addition, it is important to form a new and most efficient route system in complaince with international standards, which will operate without causing any discomfort to the passengers,” Vahe Nikoyan emphasized.



Richard Barley noted that the company will elaborate the draft of the new route system in the coming months.



By the order of Yerevan Municipality, interdepartmental commission will be formed. The offers, suggested by the company, will be presented for public discussion.



Sub-advisors Ameria CJSC and representatives from Fimotions companies also participated in the meeting.