E-platform for Yerevan transport reforms kicks off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The e-platform for community collaboration on Yerevan public transport reforms was officially launched today.



According to Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Vahe Nikoyan, the platform was created to engage different groups of society in the process of reforms and decision-making.



The website allows participating in online discussions and polls and presenting offers and opinions.



“Public transport reforms are something unprecedented in Armenia and they require detailed research in all areas. Citizens’ awareness and participation in the process are very important to us. We have no right to make mistakes, as our errors may result in a paralyzed transportation system,” said the Deputy Mayor.



Vahe Nikoyan informed that the consulting company will introduce the final version of the transport system this September.



“If we approve that version, we’ll have the finalized image in about a month. The prices, the number of buses and other points will be clear then,” he said.



Project Director of the Sustainable Urban Development Investment Program Nora Martirosyan noted that the official e-platform will work together with active pages in social networks, which will enable the public to become involved in the process.



Mediamax finds it noteworthy that WYG International and Ameria CJSC implement the new bus route network, integrated fees, and ticket system program on the order of Yerevan Municipality.