5/10/15: Russian bases in Georgia, recognition of NKR, Safarov in Baku

• 15 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 28-SEPTEMBER 3, 2002



Armenian-American military ties



Minister of Defense of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said on August 28 that Armenian-American military ties are “increasingly” developing.



Delivering a speech at the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, created with American government’s support, Armenian Defense Minister said that Armenian and American military authorities will soon start the implementation of programs, aimed at training Armenian military personnel and modernizing communication systems in Armenian Armed Forces.



Withdrawal of Russian bases from Georgia



Leader of Virk party in Samtskhe-Javakheti David Rstakyan expressed hope on August 29 that President of Georgia Eduard Shevardnadze will not support the decree of Georgian parliament on withdrawal of Russian military bases from the territory of Georgia.



Rstakyan said that forced withdrawal of Russian base from Akhalkalaki may entail destabilization in the region, since the base served as guarantor of economic stability for the residents.



Republic, Kocharyan and impeachment

Republican Party of Armenia and Kocharyan

• 10 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 28-SEPTEMBER 3, 2007

Recognition of NKR independence: for and against

• 5 YEARS AGO: AUGUST 28-SEPTEMBER 3, 2012

Safarov’s return to Azerbaijan