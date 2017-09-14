5/10/15: Progress in Sadarak, Porterfield’s passing, Glenn Hughes in Artsakh

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax launches new 5/10/15 project, which will introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 11-17 SEPTEMBER, 2002



The interrupted dialogue with Turkey



On September 11, ahead of parliamentary elections in Turkey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vardan Oskanyan shared his confidence that “Yerevan and Ankara will express readiness to carry on the dialogue that began this year”. He reminded that his dialogue with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey was interrupted after the resignation of Ismail Cem.



Progress in Sadarak and speeches in New York



Vardan Oskanyan made another statement on September 11, saying that Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia “achieved progress in several areas” during the latest meeting in Sadarak.



Robert Kocharyan and Heydar Aliyev in Sadarak Photo: Photolure

Vilayat Guliev at UN Photo: UN

Kocharyan speaks in favor of a single opposition candidate

• 10 YEARS AGO: 11-17 SEPTEMBER, 2007

Ian Porterfield passes away

Ian Porterfield celebrates victory over Poland Photo: Photolure

Armenian wrestlers perform in Baku after 20-year break

Kocharyan makes no secret of his wish for Serzh Sargsyan to succeed as President

Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolure

Abdullah Gul’s election doesn’t bring new hope

MTS buys 80% of VivaCell shares

Leonid Melamed, Ralph Yirikian and Pier Fattouche Photo: Photolure

Ara Harutyunyan appointed NKR Prime Minister

• 5 YEARS AGO: 11-17 SEPTEMBER, 2012

Armenians caught under fire, shot dead in Aleppo

Glenn Hughes performs in Stepanakert