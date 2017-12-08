5/10/15: “Ungrateful” Azerbaijan, Ter-Petrosyan vs Kocharyan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 4-10 DECEMBER, 2002



“Ungrateful” Azerbaijan



While addressing the OSCE Ministerial Council in Porto, Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan said that the co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group “have demonstrated great flexibility and wisdom in moving the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process forward”.



“They have received no help from Azerbaijan, which scandalously and ungratefully denigrates all initiatives and solutions proposed by any international entity that does not correspond to its maximalist rhetoric,” stated Vardan Oskanyan.



• 10 YEARS AGO: 4-10 DECEMBER, 2007



The exchange of “civilities”



On December 6, Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan exchanged “civilities” in the press: Moscow “Kommersant” newspaper published the interview of the former President of Armenia and “Golor Armenii” newspaper published the incumbent President’s answers to the questions from readers.



“I will say right away that I have no ambitions. I will get nothing from the new presidency. On the contrary, I will lose freedom. But the state, established by two men well-known to you, pestered me. This is a regime corrupted from top to bottom. This is a kleptocracy, where everything obeys to the laws of the criminal world. Complete plunder of the country. This is an imitation of foreign and internal policy, which hides one aim - personal enrichment. They have created a pattern, which does not even have a faint resemblance of a balance of authorities. There is a neatly built pyramid,” Levon Ter-Petrosyan stated.



Levon Ter-Petrosyan Photo: Photolur

Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: Photolur

• 5 YEARS AGO: 4-10 DECEMBER, 2012