5/10/15: Indirect “dialogue” of Sargsyan and Aliyev, Hristea’s warning

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 18-24 DECEMBER, 2002



The death of Matevosyan



On December 19, writer Hrant Matevosyan, considered one of the greatest Armenian writers of the 20th century, passed away at the age of 67.



The confidence of Geghamyan



On December 23, leader of the National Unity Party Artashes Geghamyan expressed his confidence in winning the presidential elections in Armenia, which were to take place on 19 February 2003. Geghamyan stated he would win the elections in the first round and form “a government of national unity”.



• 10 YEARS AGO: 18-24 DECEMBER, 2007



Armenia speaks in favor of Turkey’s membership in EU



On December 19, President of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Torosyan stated that Armenia was in favor of Turkey’s membership in the EU. He expressed the hope that “Turkey and Armenia will be able to find the keys to normalization of bilateral relations within European integration exactly”.



Tigran Torosyan Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 18-24 DECEMBER, 2012

Arthur Baghdasaryan, Serzh Sargsyan and Seyran Ohanian Photo: Armenian President’s press service

Ilham Aliyev