5/10/15: Diversion in Aghdam, visa waiver for EU citizens, the rise of Mkhitaryan

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 7-14 JANUARY, 2003



A diversion



On January 8, an Azerbaijani diversionary group violated the NKR defense line and tried to enter the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in the Agdam direction of the Line of Contact.



NKR Defense Army servicemen on combat duty took all measures to neutralize the group. As a result, one of the Azerbaijani saboteurs was wounded and taken prisoner.



Disappointment



On January 10, Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan stated that the harsh remarks, which senior Turkish representatives had made against Armenia in Baku, “cast aspersions on the hope to normalize our bilateral relations, which appeared after the statements by Justice and Development Party leaders, made after the victory in the parliamentary elections in Turkey”.



• 10 YEARS AGO: 7-14 JANUARY, 2008



Entry of OMX



On January 7, Swedish OMX Exchange Operator became the full owner of the shares of the Armenian Stock Exchange (Armex) and the Central Depository of Armenia.



Six month earlier, OMX Group Senior Vice-President Henri Bergstrom stressed in Yerevan the necessity of a “revolution” in the Armenian capital market. He noted that at the time the Armenian capital market was in the state of reanimation, “when it is difficult to breathe and feed, and the heart is in bad condition”. However, he also highlighted that “the participants of the market have will and readiness to assist the process of reanimation”.



Unfortunately, there has been no “revolution” in Armenia’s capital market in the past 10 years.



Ter-Petrosyan’s statements



On January 11, former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan stated in Yerevan that he had “already won” the presidential elections due on February 19.



That meeting with the journalists became Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s first press conference in 10 years.



Levon Ter-Petrosyan at a news conference on January 11, 2008 Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 7-14 JANUARY, 2013

Stefan Fule