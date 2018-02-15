5/10/15: Serzh Sargsyan goes from one election to another

Today we live in a society, which can not imagine life without expressing views on social media. Probably it does have certain advantages. Nevertheless, many participants of active discussions have already forgotten or do not even know about the developments, which unfolded in Armenia 5, 10 or 15 years ago.



To fill the gap Mediamax presents 5/10/15 project, which introduce developments in Armenia 5,10 and 15 years ago.



• 15 YEARS AGO: 12-18 FEBRUARY, 2003



Serzh Sargsyan talks Robert Kocharyan’s chances



On February 16, the incumbent Armenian president’s election campaign manager, Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan expressed his certainty that Robert Kocharyan would win in the first round of the presidential elections.



Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan in 2003 Photo: Photolure

Artashes Geghamyan in 2003 Photo: Photolure

• 10 YEARS AGO: 12-18 FEBRUARY, 2008

Signing of the concession agreement Photo: Photolure

• 5 YEARS AGO: 12-18 FEBRUARY, 2013