Armenian President: Turkey has failed to take the historic chance

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has stated that Turkey failed to take the historic opportunity to normalize relations with Armenia.

On February 17, President Sargsyan took part in the Annual Munich Security Conference as a speaker in the panel discussion ‘In or Out? The Countries In-Between Russia and Europe’. We have selected certain excerpts from his speech.



On geography and destiny



“They say geography is destiny; I, however, think that it is also biography. We know it well from our own experience. As a result of our journey, we have concluded that geopolitical competition bears nothing good. Therefore, the ability not to suffer from such competition is tantamount to benefiting from it. This experience of history is what drives our current policy.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

