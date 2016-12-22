1702 views

Armenia and Greece to expand defense ties


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan and Minister of National Defense of Greece Panos Kammenos discussed the agenda of bilateral cooperation during the meeting on December 19, Athens.

The sides reached an agreement on deepening and expanding the bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanging experience in a number of fields, Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

The parties also touched upon issues, relating regional and international security.

