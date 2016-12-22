Vigen Sargsyan suggests forming defense JV in Gyumri

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan considers it relevant to create Armenian-Russian defense-industrial joint venture in Gyumri.

“It could become a platform for establishing business and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran, which borders with Armenia, with entrance to Russia’s traditional weapon markets in neighboring countries. Creation of jobs on a joint venture in Gyumri will improve the city’s demographic situation and for strengthening social ties between local Armenian population and the servicemen at the Russian military base,” Vigen Sargsyan said in the interview to Lenta.ru.



Touching on the equipment of Armenian army, the Minister said, “We continue providing the army with high-accuracy weapons within the system of strategic deterrence in order to discourage possible rivals from repetition of military adventures.”



“The Armed Forces must contribute to the country’s economic development too, transforming from a traditional resource consumer into the engine of economic progress. To bring this plan to life we are currently working on turning Armenian military-industrial complex from a “private club” into an “open society”, where not only local, but foreign companies and scientific centers as well can have mutually profitable participation in various serial productions and researches,” Vigen Sargsyan said.



