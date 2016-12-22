Cooperation with NATO does not hinder Armenian-Russian ties, Vigen Sargsyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said that negotiations process on NK issue “is a platform, which unites interests of CSTO and NATO, Russia, USA and EU”.

“The cooperation between Armenia and NATO started back in 1944, when Yerevan joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.



Our servicemen participate in peacekeeping operations, which allows us to acquire invaluable skills in planning and holding of peacekeeping operations in different parts of the world.



Naturally, we share our knowledge, skills and experience in the sphere of modern peacekeeping with our CSTO allies. I am convinced that cooperation with NATO does not hinder Armenian-Russian relations,” Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview to Lenta.ru.