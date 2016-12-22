1196 views

Armenian and Georgian Defense Ministries sign 2017 Cooperation Plan


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation, led by Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, made an official visit to Georgia today.

Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry informed that Defense Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Vigen Sargsyan and Levan Izoria had a private conversation in Tbilisi, followed by a meeting between the delegations.

Armenian-Georgian military cooperation and future plans were discussed during the meeting. The sides touched upon the challenges of regional security as well.

The negotiations concluded with signing of the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2017 between the Ministries of Defense of Armenia and Georgia.

