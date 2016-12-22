Armenian Government approves development strategy for military industry

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Government approved today the President’s draft regulation “Strategies of military-industrial and military-technical policy”.

Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Ara Nazaryan said that approval of the document would encourage systemic reforms in Armenia’s military industry.



The document will regulate relations between legal entities, individual entrepreneurs and executive agencies in formation of state policy in military-industrial sector.



Types of interstate production will be increased in the scope of the country’s economic and financial capacity. The regular army and other armed forces will be provided with modern weapons and military equipment.



The priority directions of policy until 2020 are foundation of centers for metal working and machinery for fine detail cutting, creation of manufacture of radio-electronic equipment and details assembly, as well as production of composite materials and adoption of high-end technologies.