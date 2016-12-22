Armenian Government creates Center of Strategic Initiatives

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian government approved during the session today the draft on creating Center of Strategic Initiatives Foundation, as well as appointing Alexander Khachaturyan as its CEO.

The foundation is a non-profit organization, targeting strategic programs, aimed at long-term development of the Armenian economy, as well as recruitment, elaboration, analysis and review, provision and control of reform packages and investments programs.



“This is a platform, which will form our vision, our horizons, and our ideas on development of the country’s economy,” Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said.



The head of the foundation Alexander Khachaturyan was appointed as Adviser to Prime Minister on October 4, 2016.



