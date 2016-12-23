Over 50 tank crews are training for army contests in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the Armenia-stationed Russian military base of Southern Military District, crews of motorized rifle and tank troops began training for the first selection stages of Tank Biathlon and Suvorov Attack army contests.

According to the press service of Southern Military District, more than 50 crews of T-72 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles are taking part in the training for contests scheduled for 2017.



The servicemen receive training in driving the tanks and BMPs on specified roads at tank training area of Alagyaz mountainous ground. The participating crews will learn to overcome obstacles correctly and as quickly as possible.



Every BMP and tank driver will have to drive about 1000km in 50 hours of practical driving and carry out shooting exercises for more than 20 times.