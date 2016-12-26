Air Defense units start training at Russian base in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Air Defense subdivisions began tactical training at the Russian military base stationed in Armenia.

The training includes more than 100 servicemen and over 30 combat vehicles, automobile and armored.



During demonstrations, anti-aircraft gunners made a 150km march on broken terrain to Alagyaz mountainous training ground and back.



Advancing Buk M1-2 air defense missile systems and S-300 missile systems, the crews performed counterattacks on conventional rival that applied weapon of mass destruction.