938 views

Air Defense units start training at Russian base in Armenia


Photo: Press service of Russian military base


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Air Defense subdivisions began tactical training at the Russian military base stationed in Armenia.

The training includes more than 100 servicemen and over 30 combat vehicles, automobile and armored.

During demonstrations, anti-aircraft gunners made a 150km march on broken terrain to Alagyaz mountainous training ground and back.

Advancing Buk M1-2 air defense missile systems and S-300 missile systems, the crews performed counterattacks on conventional rival that applied weapon of mass destruction.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | December 26, 2016 15:44
Seyran Ohanyan: April offensive legitimized Artsakh borders

Army and Police | December 26, 2016 11:05
Air Defense units start training at Russian base in Armenia

Foreign Policy | December 26, 2016 10:34
Armenian President is on working visit to Russia
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016