Armenia suffers three casualties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ diversion attempt at the south-east part of the state border caused three casualties on the Armenian side.
This information was confirmed by Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.
The Ministry informed that the servicemen killed during the fight for defense of the state border were Senior Leutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Eric Abovyan.
“Armenian Defense Ministry holds undeniable proof of violation of Armenian state border by Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s military and political leadership bears full responsibility for this provocation,” the Ministry informed.
