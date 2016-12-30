Azerbaijan suffers 4 casualties due to Armenia’s punitive operation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian military units performed a punitive operation, which caused 4 casualties on the Azerbaijani side.

This information was provided by Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.



“What happened at night was logical development of the provocation Azerbaijan made yesterday: Armenian units performed a punitive operation, which caused 4 casualties on the Azerbaijani side. I remind that in the morning of December 29 Azerbaijani Armed Forces made a diversion attempt at Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village of Tavush marz, and suffered up to 7 casualties. As a matter of fact, in two days Azerbaijan lost more than a dozen of servicemen because of their adventurism,” Spokesperson said.