Armenia-EU meeting on defense takes place in Yerevan


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan received today Head of Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Division of the EU Clara Ganslandt and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski.

Armenian Defense Ministry informed that Vigen Sargsyan appraised the decision to hold the upcoming conference for graduates of non-proliferation and disarmament courses in Yerevan.

Minister Sargsyan attached importance to the EU education programs in security and defense sectors and participation of the Ministry representatives in those projects.

The parties discussed issues relating to Armenia-EU relations in security and defense.

First Deputy Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan received today Ambassador-at-large with Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Eitvydas Bajarunas, who arrived in Yerevan to attend the conference.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to Armenia-EU and Armenia-Lithuania cooperation in security and defense sectors.

