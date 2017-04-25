Armenian Defense Minister urges EU to make targeted assessments

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan spoke today about the importance of targeted assessments from European Union at the meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber.

The EU official was presented the recent developments on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and along the entire length of Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.



As an important guarantee for the efficiency of negotiations on NK issue settlement, Vigen Sargsyan emphasized the necessity for targeted assessments and condemnation from the EU and international community in warning the initiating and escalating party. He also attached importance to formation of the mutual trust through observation of the situation on Contact Line, and application of international mechanism for investigation of the incidents etc.



Herbert Salber noted that the European Union accepts the leading role of OSCE Minsk Group in NK talks, being ready at the same time to contribute to facilitation of the negotiations in the mentioned framework.