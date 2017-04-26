Sona Gharibyan appointed Chief Advisor to Armenian Defense Minister

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the order of Armenian Ministry of Defense, Sona Gharibyan has been appointed as the new Chief Advisor to Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan.

Sona Gharibyan was born on August 13, 1969, Yerevan.



She graduated from National Polytechnic University of Armenia as an electro-mechanician.



2008-2014, worked as the Head of the Financial Control Inspection of the Armenian Ministry of Finance;



1998-2008, worked as the Head of the First Department of the Financial Supervision Department of Armenian Central Bank;



1995-1998, worked as Chief Accountant at Union of Banks of Armenia.



Sona Gharibyan is a member of PRA (Republican Party of Armenia) Council and Control Chamber of Armenia.



She is married, with two daughters.



