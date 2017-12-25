Armenian President: Our work rate will secure the army from problems

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has noted today that the Armenian Armed Forces launched many reforms in 2017.

President Sargsyan made that statement at the year’s final session of the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State University Foundation.



“I consider the work we have done in security and defense after the elections to be the most important part of 2017.



This year we replenished our armed forces with new weapons, realized or launched many reforms. I am certain that if we maintain this work rate in the security sector, our army in particular, we will face no problems in the future,” said Serzh Sargsyan.