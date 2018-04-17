Armenian police to use “all legal means” against protesters

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Police has issued yet another statement, which concerns the close-off of government buildings and bodies, noting that “these actions are beyond the right for peaceful assembly”.

“Moreover, certain displays fit the definition of criminal offense.



The Armenian Police announces that in the current situation, especially with the protesters officially notified of the decision to break up the rally, the Constitution and the law provide for legitimate grounds for the police to not only disperse the protesters, but also stop the ongoing criminal acts.



At the same time, the Armenian Police states that the reports about mass actions, revolution, tension or instability in different marzes and cities of Armenia are misleading and disconnected from the reality. Therefore, we call on the demonstrators and the media to refrain from similar or other provocative behavior.



We assure that we will use the relevant means depending on the situation in order to secure normal working process of state institutions and protect the rights and legitimate interests of the individuals who fulfill their duties in these institutions,” reads the statement.