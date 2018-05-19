Armenian Defense Minister and US Ambassador discuss ties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said that Armenia will continue to develop relations with the allies and expand the partner cooperation.

Minister Tonoyan said this at the meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on May 18.



The sides discussed issues of regional security and bilateral cooperation in defense sector.



The meeting was followed by participation of Armenian Defense Minister and U.S. Ambassador in the ceremony of awarding certificates to the graduates of Interdepartmental Course on Defense Management, held on May 14-18.



The event was organized by experts from U.S. Defense Resources Management Institute within the frames of Armenian-American defense cooperation.