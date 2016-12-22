3160 views

UK Ambassador: Armenian PM set ambitious agenda


UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth
UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said today that Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan “set an ambitious agenda” for reforms.

“I believe no one can deny that Armenian economy is in a difficult situation. It is too early to judge the success of the reforms announced by the Prime Minister, but we will continue to monitor the progress, offering the experience of the United Kingdom,” the Ambassador said.

According to Judith Farnworth, corruption remains the most harmful phenomenon of Armenian economy.

“Combating corruption and completing judicial reforms must be the first step to internal reforms,” the Ambassador said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 14:22
Armenia already uses counter-UAV stations

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 13:03
Armenian Government creates Center of Strategic Initiatives

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 12:27
Armenian Government approves development strategy for military industry
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016