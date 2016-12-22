UK Ambassador: Armenian PM set ambitious agenda

Yerevan/Mediamax/. UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said today that Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan “set an ambitious agenda” for reforms.

“I believe no one can deny that Armenian economy is in a difficult situation. It is too early to judge the success of the reforms announced by the Prime Minister, but we will continue to monitor the progress, offering the experience of the United Kingdom,” the Ambassador said.



According to Judith Farnworth, corruption remains the most harmful phenomenon of Armenian economy.



“Combating corruption and completing judicial reforms must be the first step to internal reforms,” the Ambassador said.