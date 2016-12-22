Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Armenia is overdue, expert says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Iranian studies expert Gohar Iskandaryan said today the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia was rather overdue despite its importance.

“Rouhani will mark the 5th year of presidency soon, and it is not clear yet if he will participate in elections next year or win them,” Gohar Iskandaryan told the press.



According to the expert, construction of the third high voltage network would be the top priority topic of discussions during the visit.



“The two countries will also talk about the launch of the hydroelectric power plant, built at Araks River, on the highest level. Undoubtedly, another significant topic will be development of commercial ties between the countries,” the expert said.



Gohar Iskandaryan stressed that Armenian products faced many difficulties while entering Iranian market, which led to unsatisfactory level of trade relations between the countries.



“The point is that Iran continues to favor domestic products despite lifting of the sanctions. In these conditions Armenian goods lose their competitive ability in Iran,” she said, adding that this issue was on the visit’s agenda as well.



The expert noted the parties would also touch on the issues of alternative land routes for Iran through the territory of Armenia.



Gohar Iskandaryan believes that like his predecessors, Hassan Rouhani will not pay a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex.







