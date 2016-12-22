Presidents of Armenia and Iran stress importance of expanding ties

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reaffirmed the countries’ resolve to further expand bilateral relations.

Joint statement signed by the parties upon the results of the negotiations reads this.



“Presidents of Armenia and Iran attached importance to expansion and development of transportation capacities between the two countries. In this context the Presidents stressed the necessity of using the international transport and transit routes from Persian Gulf to Black Sea, which pass on the territories of Iran and Armenia within the International North–South Transport Corridor,” the statement reads.



Serzh Sargsyan and Hassan Rouhani also stressed the significance of extending bilateral and multilateral cooperation in gas and electric power sectors, as well as employment of the 3rd line of electric power transmission and volume increase of gas Iran delivers to Armenia.



“The parties attached importance to current negotiations around the agreement on privileged trade conditions for Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, and Armenia’s support in that regard,” the document reads.



“Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, leaders of the two states stressed it should be settled in a peaceful way, based on the UN Charter and principles of the international law,” the joint statement states.









