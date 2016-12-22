Vigen Sargsyan meets with Georgian PM and Patriarch

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, currently on an official visit to Georgia, met with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

The parties emphasized the high level of friendly relations between the two states, discussed strengthening of cooperation in defense sector and regional security.



They also stressed the importance of ensuring peace and safety in the region as a necessary precondition of sustainable development of the countries in the region.



On December 21 Vigen Sargsyan also met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.



During the meeting, the parties discussed Armenian-Georgian friendly relations and touched on opportunities for empowerement of the two nations and cooperation built on universal values.