Armenia wants to strengthen ties with Iran and Turkmenistan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan - Seyyed Kazem Sajjad and Muhammetniyaz Mashalov in Yerevan.
The head of the government stated that the high level of Armenia’s political relations with Iran and Turkmenistan allows increasing economic relations and undertaking cooperation in a trilateral format.
“We are interested in developing trilateral economic cooperation of Armenia, Iran and Turkmenistan. We are able to increase turnover between our countries, and the fact that we meet on the first working day of 2017 shows our attitude to this cooperation,” Prime Minister said.
According to the Government press service, Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan expressed their readiness to discuss concrete steps for expanding cooperation with Armenia, in particular, in energy sector.
At the meeting, the parties agreed to form a trilateral working group.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.