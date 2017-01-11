Armenia wants to strengthen ties with Iran and Turkmenistan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan - Seyyed Kazem Sajjad and Muhammetniyaz Mashalov in Yerevan.

The head of the government stated that the high level of Armenia’s political relations with Iran and Turkmenistan allows increasing economic relations and undertaking cooperation in a trilateral format.



“We are interested in developing trilateral economic cooperation of Armenia, Iran and Turkmenistan. We are able to increase turnover between our countries, and the fact that we meet on the first working day of 2017 shows our attitude to this cooperation,” Prime Minister said.



According to the Government press service, Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan expressed their readiness to discuss concrete steps for expanding cooperation with Armenia, in particular, in energy sector.



At the meeting, the parties agreed to form a trilateral working group.