Armenia is backing OSCE Office in Yerevan, MFA says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told Mediamax today that Austrian OSCE chairmanship and Armenia continue negotiations on the extension of OSCE Office operation in Yerevan.

He said this in response to Mediamax’s article today on the extension of OSCE Office operation in Yerevan.



“Austrian OSCE chairmanship currently continues negotiations on coordination of the draft decision, and Armenia also participates in consultations, as the host country,” Tigran Balayan said, abstaining from introducing details of the talks.



He emphasized that Armenia backs operation of OSCE Office in Yerevan and consistently provides assistance within the frames of OSCE corresponding decisions.



“The role of OSCE Office in Armenia is valued by OSCE Chairmanship, OSCE Secretariat and other institutions of the organization, as well as absolute majority of participating countries, except for one,” Armenian MFA spokesperson said.



Tigran Balayan noted that despite the mentioned circumstance, “it has been impossible to reach agreement so far on the extension of OSCE Yerevan Office’s mandate”.