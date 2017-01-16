OSCE ODIHR anticipates invitation from Armenian government this week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) anticipates receiving an official invitation from Armenian authorities soon to organize observation of parliamentary elections on April 2.

Spokesperson for OSCE ODIHR Thomas Rymer told Mediamax that they “anticipate receiving it this week”.



He reminded that ODIHR published a report last week, which recommended the deployment of an election observation mission, including a core term of election experts and long- and short-term observers.



“ODIHR is still working on the planning of questions like the deployment date and the staffing of the mission,” Thomas Rymer noted.