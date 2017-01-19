1005 views

Armenian PM to visit Moscow next week


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 24 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will begin a two-day official visit to Russia by the invitation of Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev.

According to Armenian Government press service, Karen Karapetyan will have a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

The parties intend to discuss the agenda of Armenia-Russia cooperation.

The Prime Ministers will also touch upon integration collaboration between the two countries within the Eurasian Economic Union.

