Armenian PM to visit Moscow next week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On January 24 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will begin a two-day official visit to Russia by the invitation of Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev.
According to Armenian Government press service, Karen Karapetyan will have a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.
The parties intend to discuss the agenda of Armenia-Russia cooperation.
The Prime Ministers will also touch upon integration collaboration between the two countries within the Eurasian Economic Union.
