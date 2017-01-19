Armenia-CoE three-year Action Plan is discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. An event was organized in Strasburg, dedicated to the implementation of 2015-2018 Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia.

Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Armenian Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan participated in the event, which took place on January 16.



Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni summarized the results of the session.



Realization process and achievements of projects were introduced during the session, implemented within the frames of Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia, aimed at protecting human rights, promoting democratic governance, providing electoral reforms, ensuring justice and penitentiary reforms.



Priority projects with lack of financing were outlined during the session, as well the effective implementation of the Action Plan by the Armenian side.



Arpine Hovhannisyan had a meeting on the same day with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muižnieks.