Another stage of Armenia-EU talks is a success

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The eighth stage of the negotiations between Armenia and the European Union on the new legal basis for relations took place in Yerevan.

Armenian MFA noted that the parties discussed political issues of the agreement, as well as general, institutional and final clauses in chapters. They were ablee to reach agreement on several issues.



Concluding the negotiations, the parties exchanged results of the talks on sector-based and trade chapters, and scheduled the next stage of negotiations to be held in Brussels.