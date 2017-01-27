404 views

Armenian Parliament Speaker to visit Japan


Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Galust Sahakyan
Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Galust Sahakyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation headed by Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Galust Sahakyan will pay an official visit to Japan on January 29-February 3.

The delegation will have meetings with Speakers of Japanese Parliament’s Houses, Prime Minister, and the members of Japan-Armenia Friendship Group.

The visit will also include meetings with heads of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

The Armenian delegation is comprised by Armenian MPs Vahram Baghdasaryan, Aghvan Vardanyan, Samvel Farmanyan, Alexander Arzumanyan and Ruzanna Muradyan.

