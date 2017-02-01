867 views

Baku is in a shameful isolation, Nalbandian says


Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian said today that Azerbaijan appeared in isolation once again, trying to hinder OSCE Office operation in Yerevan.

He said this in a meeting with journalists, touching upon the issues, relating extension of OSCE Office mandate in Yerevan.

“Azerbaijan is in fact concerned only about the fact that Armenia has always set an example in the whole region of perfect cooperation with OSCE,” Armenian FM said.

“Azerbaijan is not quite at ease in this regard but found itself in a shameful isolation, trying to create obstacles in this organization,” Edward Nalbandian said.

According to him, “speaking against the operation of OSCE Office in Yerevan, Azerbaijan opposes the organization as a whole”.

You can read Mediamax's exclusive interview with Austrian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz on the current situation around OSCE Office in Yerevan here.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 31, 2017 18:00
Noubar Afeyan criticizes travel ban; reminding about Jobs’s origins

Letter to Aurora Prize Hero | January 31, 2017 17:28
Winners of “Letter to Aurora Prize Hero” contest to be announced on February 8

Foreign Policy | January 31, 2017 17:22
Next phase of Armenia-EU talks to be held in February
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017