Baku is in a shameful isolation, Nalbandian says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian said today that Azerbaijan appeared in isolation once again, trying to hinder OSCE Office operation in Yerevan.

He said this in a meeting with journalists, touching upon the issues, relating extension of OSCE Office mandate in Yerevan.



“Azerbaijan is in fact concerned only about the fact that Armenia has always set an example in the whole region of perfect cooperation with OSCE,” Armenian FM said.



“Azerbaijan is not quite at ease in this regard but found itself in a shameful isolation, trying to create obstacles in this organization,” Edward Nalbandian said.



According to him, “speaking against the operation of OSCE Office in Yerevan, Azerbaijan opposes the organization as a whole”.



