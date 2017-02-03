European Parliament approves Georgia visa waiver

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the European Parliament approved Georgia visa waiver by 553 votes to 66, with 28 abstentions.

The European Parliament informed that Georgians who hold a biometric passport will have the right to enter the EU visa-free for 90 days in any 180-day period.



In accordance with the established procedure, the legislation needs to be approved by the Council of Ministers next.



The legal change will be published in the EU Official Journal after it’s signed by the President of the European Parliament, as well as corresponding representative of the chairing country of the Council of the EU (Malta).



The legislation will enter into force 21 days after it is published.