Armenia needs to create reputation of stability, Swiss Ambassador says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser said today that "it’s important for Armenia to create reputation of a stable country”.

“Armenia managed to achieve stability in 25 years of independence, but apart from being stable, it’s very important to be perceived as such. In this regard the unsolved NK issue is a great challenge,” the Swiss Ambassador told the press.



According to Lukas Gasser, Switzerland continues supporting all sides negotiating for the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict.



“We believe the Madrid Principles can serve as a reliable base for peaceful resolution of the issue,” the Ambassador said.



Touching on Armenian-Swiss economic relations, Lukas Gasser stressed that they have a great potential for development, and both parties are working on it.



While speaking about Switzerland’s part in the settlement of Armenia-Turkey relations, the Ambassador said that “as before, Switzerland is ready to take upon the role of mediator in reconciliation of two neighboring countries”.