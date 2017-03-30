239 views

Lithuania is ready to cooperate with Armenia in film industry


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Lithuania is ready to develop active cooperation with Armenia in film industry.

Armenian MFA informed that Lithuanian Minister of Culture Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson said this at the meeting with Armenian Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan.

Armenian Ambassador stressed the possibility to realize various projects together with the Lithuanian side, given the fact that in 2018 both Armenia and Lithuania will celebrate the centennial of the republics founded in 1918.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | March 30, 2017 09:39
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire with Artsakh for 50 times

Politics | March 30, 2017 10:08
“Our team suggests creating a new vehicle,” Vigen Sargsyan says

Society | March 30, 2017 09:16
RESTART exhibition shows Syrian-Armenian excellence
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017