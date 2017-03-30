Lithuania is ready to cooperate with Armenia in film industry

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Lithuania is ready to develop active cooperation with Armenia in film industry.
Armenian MFA informed that Lithuanian Minister of Culture Liana Ruokyte-Jonsson said this at the meeting with Armenian Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan.
Armenian Ambassador stressed the possibility to realize various projects together with the Lithuanian side, given the fact that in 2018 both Armenia and Lithuania will celebrate the centennial of the republics founded in 1918.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.