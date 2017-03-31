President of South Ossetia comments on possible transit for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of South Ossetia Leonid Tibilov stated that the idea of using Trans-Caucasian Railway for accomplishing cargo transportation from Armenia into Russia and vice versa is far from being realistic.

“It is hard for me to estimate to which extent the project is realistic or even ready. Serious negotiations are required before the practical implementation of the mentioned project. In fact, Georgian Military Road does not meet the modern demands, while Armenia comes up with the suggestion to launch the Trans-Caucasian Railway. We understand this, but there are obstacles here, including the Georgian approach. As for South Ossetia, we are ready to discuss this project, but only in terms of a transit. Our nation has not yet overcome the consequences of all those wars with Georgia to discuss the opening of the borders,” Leonid Tibilov said in an interview to Kommersant.



“As far as I know, Georgia is not against the transit, but they have their own demands, expressed back in 2011 - to monitor trade turnover by Swiss inspectors, deployed on border and customs post between the South and North Ossetia,” President of South Ossetia stated. He remarked that “we did not need the Swiss there. We are recognized by Russia, so we conduct all negotiations with Russia”.