Georgian FM to visit Yerevan tomorrow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze will make an official visit to Armenia on April 11-12.



Armenian Foreign Ministry notes that Mikheil Janelidze will have meetings with higher leadership of Armenia, including President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.



Negotiations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Georgia will take place on April 11. Mikheil Janelidze and Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian will introduce the results of the meeting later in a joint news conference.