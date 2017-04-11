Georgian FM to visit Yerevan tomorrow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze will make an official visit to Armenia on April 11-12.
Armenian Foreign Ministry notes that Mikheil Janelidze will have meetings with higher leadership of Armenia, including President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
Negotiations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Georgia will take place on April 11. Mikheil Janelidze and Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian will introduce the results of the meeting later in a joint news conference.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.